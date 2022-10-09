DFSocial Gaming Trading Down 3.1% This Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DFSocial Gaming token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $76,203.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 27th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 tokens. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/dfsocial_gaming/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com. DFSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @dfsocial_gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DFSocial Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DFSocial Gaming has a current supply of 18,615,000 with 12,321,318 in circulation. The last known price of DFSocial Gaming is 0.00618472 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dfsocial.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

