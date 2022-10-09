DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $325,608.56 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DGPayment token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. DGPayment has a market cap of $325,608.56 and $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DGPayment alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DGPayment Token Profile

DGPayment’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 tokens. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment (DGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DGPayment has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DGPayment is 0.0052005 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,242.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dgpaytech.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.