DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) versus Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Critical Survey

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Payments 0 5 22 0 2.81

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DHI Group and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.22%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $172.04, suggesting a potential upside of 53.27%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Global Payments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Global Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.22 -$29.74 million $0.01 549.55 Global Payments $8.52 billion 3.65 $965.46 million $0.18 623.59

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 0.40% 0.44% 0.22% Global Payments 0.87% 9.24% 5.20%

Summary

Global Payments beats DHI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

