Diabolo (DCASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91,609.02

Diabolo (DCASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Diabolo has traded up 77.3% against the dollar. One Diabolo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diabolo has a total market capitalization of $91,609.02 and $9,857.00 worth of Diabolo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Diabolo Token Profile

Diabolo launched on August 31st, 2020. Diabolo’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,250,000 tokens. The official website for Diabolo is diabolo.io. Diabolo’s official message board is blog.diabolo.io. Diabolo’s official Twitter account is @diabolotrading and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Diabolo (DCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Diabolo has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Diabolo is 0.04071388 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $67.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://diabolo.io.”

