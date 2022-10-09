Digipad 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,032.00 (DGP)

Digipad (DGP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Digipad has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar. One Digipad token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digipad has a market capitalization of $114,136.72 and approximately $21,032.00 worth of Digipad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,533.51 or 1.00009476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Digipad Token Profile

DGP is a token. Its launch date was August 16th, 2022. Digipad’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Digipad is medium.com/@digipadofficial. Digipad’s official Twitter account is @digipadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digipad is digipad.io.

Digipad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digipad (DGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Digipad has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digipad is 0.02258006 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $579.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digipad.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digipad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digipad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digipad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

