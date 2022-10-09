Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.43.

Shares of DLR opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

