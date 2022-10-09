Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Capitalization Tops $190,427.66

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $190,427.66 and $575.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency launched on August 29th, 2020. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/drctoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @drctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official message board is drcglobal.org/resources.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Digital Reserve Currency has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Digital Reserve Currency is 0.00019079 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $687.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://drcglobal.org/.”

