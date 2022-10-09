Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $79,927.27 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00278422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,661,121 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @digitalcoindgc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is https://reddit.com/r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin (DGC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DGC through the process of mining. Digitalcoin has a current supply of 39,656,680.84403641. The last known price of Digitalcoin is 0.00199518 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $118,474.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://digitalcoin.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.