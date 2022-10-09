DinoSwap Trading Down 4.7% This Week (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One DinoSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $269.27 and approximately $17,130.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DinoSwap Token Profile

DinoSwap was first traded on June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,600 tokens. The official message board for DinoSwap is medium.com/dinoswapofficial. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/dinoswapofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DinoSwap is dinoswap.exchange. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @dinoswaphq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap (DINO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. DinoSwap has a current supply of 160,454,123.30081597 with 152,399,064.06698 in circulation. The last known price of DinoSwap is 0.0065006 USD and is up 408.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,131.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dinoswap.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars.

