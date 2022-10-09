Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.67

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.67 and traded as low as $25.78. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 4,325,870 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 330.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 201.1% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 239.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

