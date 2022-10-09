Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 210,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,055,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 231.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

