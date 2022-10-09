Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$36.50 and last traded at C$37.29. 31,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 83,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.15.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -63.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

