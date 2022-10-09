DODbase (DODB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118,680.95

DODbase (DODB) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, DODbase has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One DODbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODbase has a total market cap of $118,680.95 and $11,972.00 worth of DODbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DODbase Token Profile

DODbase was first traded on June 9th, 2022. DODbase’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. DODbase’s official Twitter account is @dod_base and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODbase is dayofdefeat.app/dodbase.

Buying and Selling DODbase

According to CryptoCompare, “DODbase (DODB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DODbase has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DODbase is 0.00005883 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $504.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dayofdefeat.app/dodbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

