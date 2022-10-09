DODbase (DODB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118,680.95

DODbase (DODB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. DODbase has a market cap of $118,680.95 and approximately $11,972.00 worth of DODbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DODbase has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DODbase alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DODbase Token Profile

DODbase’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. DODbase’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. DODbase’s official Twitter account is @dod_base and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODbase is dayofdefeat.app/dodbase.

DODbase Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODbase (DODB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DODbase has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DODbase is 0.00005883 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $504.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dayofdefeat.app/dodbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.