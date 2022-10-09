Doge-1 Mission to the moon Trading Down 37.8% This Week (DOGE-1)

Doge-1 Mission to the moon (DOGE-1) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Doge-1 Mission to the moon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Doge-1 Mission to the moon has a total market cap of $117,529.72 and approximately $8,466.00 worth of Doge-1 Mission to the moon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doge-1 Mission to the moon has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Doge-1 Mission to the moon

Doge-1 Mission to the moon’s genesis date was February 9th, 2022. Doge-1 Mission to the moon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,856,188,348,099 tokens. The official website for Doge-1 Mission to the moon is doge-1mission.io. Doge-1 Mission to the moon’s official Twitter account is @mission_doge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doge-1 Mission to the moon

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge-1 Mission to the moon (DOGE-1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Doge-1 Mission to the moon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Doge-1 Mission to the moon is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $632.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doge-1mission.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge-1 Mission to the moon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge-1 Mission to the moon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge-1 Mission to the moon using one of the exchanges listed above.

