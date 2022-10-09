Dogecolony Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DOGECO)

Dogecolony (DOGECO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Dogecolony token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecolony has a market capitalization of $33,891.81 and $77,888.00 worth of Dogecolony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecolony has traded 100% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecolony Token Profile

Dogecolony launched on January 10th, 2022. Dogecolony’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,647,091,790 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogecolony is https://reddit.com/r/dogecolony and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecolony’s official website is dogecolony.io. The official message board for Dogecolony is medium.com/@dogecolonytoken. Dogecolony’s official Twitter account is @dogecolony_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecolony Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecolony (DOGECO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dogecolony has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dogecolony is 0.00000003 USD and is down -51.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogecolony.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecolony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecolony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecolony using one of the exchanges listed above.

