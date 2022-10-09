DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,423.00

DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, DogeQueen has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. DogeQueen has a market cap of $26,363.23 and approximately $15,423.00 worth of DogeQueen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeQueen token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DogeQueen Profile

DogeQueen’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. DogeQueen’s total supply is 60,114,539,355,325,500 tokens. DogeQueen’s official Twitter account is @dogequeenbsc. The official website for DogeQueen is dogequeeen.com.

DogeQueen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogeQueen has a current supply of 60,114,539,355,325,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogeQueen is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogequeeen.com/.”

