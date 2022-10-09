DogyRace (DOR) Price Down 2.1% This Week

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. DogyRace has a total market cap of $52,967.38 and approximately $362,649.00 worth of DogyRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DogyRace has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DogyRace token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DogyRace Token Profile

DogyRace (CRYPTO:DOR) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. DogyRace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. DogyRace’s official website is dogyrace.com. DogyRace’s official Twitter account is @dogyrace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DogyRace is dogyrace.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DogyRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DogyRace (DOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogyRace has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogyRace is 0.00437312 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogyrace.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogyRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogyRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogyRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

