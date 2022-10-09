Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average is $239.46. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

