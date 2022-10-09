Donut Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $126,415.52 and approximately $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s genesis date was December 5th, 2019. Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 tokens. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donut (DONUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Donut has a current supply of 120,355,919.278521. The last known price of Donut is 0.00124866 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

