DOOR (DOOR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.83 Million

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One DOOR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DOOR launched on June 30th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 tokens. DOOR’s official message board is doorcoin.substack.com. The official website for DOOR is doortoken.org. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/doorcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @door_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR (DOOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DOOR has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DOOR is 0.01750167 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,571.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doortoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

