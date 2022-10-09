DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $55,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 50.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 129.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 105,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 83.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 546,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,100,000 after acquiring an additional 248,198 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,262,734. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

