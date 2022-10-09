Dora Factory (DORA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Dora Factory token can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00016376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 tokens. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,401,206.53359176 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 3.08765298 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,836,664.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

