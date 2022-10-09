Dot Arcade Price Up 38.5% This Week (ADT)

Dot Arcade (ADT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Dot Arcade has a total market capitalization of $119,550.65 and $12,728.00 worth of Dot Arcade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dot Arcade has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Dot Arcade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dot Arcade Token Profile

Dot Arcade (CRYPTO:ADT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2022. Dot Arcade’s official Twitter account is @dotarcadegame. The official message board for Dot Arcade is medium.com/@dotarcadeofficial. The official website for Dot Arcade is dotarcade.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dot Arcade (ADT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dot Arcade has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dot Arcade is 0.01340137 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $169.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dotarcade.io/.”

