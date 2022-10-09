Dot Dot Finance Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Dot Dot Finance (DDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Dot Dot Finance has a market capitalization of $53,276.65 and approximately $22,054.00 worth of Dot Dot Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dot Dot Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Dot Dot Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.97 or 0.99996377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022298 BTC.

DDD is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2022. Dot Dot Finance’s total supply is 23,390,497 tokens. Dot Dot Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dotdotfinance. The official website for Dot Dot Finance is dotdot.finance. Dot Dot Finance’s official Twitter account is @dotdotdotfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dot Dot Finance (DDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dot Dot Finance has a current supply of 23,390,497.389166 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dot Dot Finance is 0.00228107 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,805.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dotdot.finance.”

