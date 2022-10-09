Dot Finance Price Reaches $0.0051 (PINK)

Dot Finance (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Dot Finance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Dot Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dot Finance has a total market cap of $217,118.88 and $11,748.00 worth of Dot Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dot Finance alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00194191 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dot Finance Profile

Dot Finance is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2021. Dot Finance’s total supply is 114,321,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,555,555 tokens. The official message board for Dot Finance is dot-finance.medium.com. The official website for Dot Finance is www.dot.finance. Dot Finance’s official Twitter account is @dot_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dot Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dot Finance (PINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dot Finance has a current supply of 114,321,562.885203 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dot Finance is 0.00546332 USD and is down -10.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $45,967.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dot.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dot Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dot Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dot Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dot Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dot Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.