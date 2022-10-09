DR1VER Price Reaches $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (DR1$)

DR1VER (DR1$) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, DR1VER has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DR1VER has a market capitalization of $17,658.16 and $95,759.00 worth of DR1VER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DR1VER token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DR1VER Token Profile

DR1VER’s genesis date was July 4th, 2022. DR1VER’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,000 tokens. The official website for DR1VER is www.dr1ver.io. DR1VER’s official Twitter account is @dr1ver_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. DR1VER’s official message board is t.me/dr1ver_official.

Buying and Selling DR1VER

According to CryptoCompare, “DR1VER (DR1$) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DR1VER has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DR1VER is 0.01020242 USD and is down -18.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $112,500.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dr1ver.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DR1VER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DR1VER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DR1VER using one of the exchanges listed above.

