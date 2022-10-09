Dragoma 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,837.00 (DMA)

Dragoma (DMA) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Dragoma token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dragoma has traded 99.5% lower against the US dollar. Dragoma has a total market capitalization of $1,388.98 and $24,837.00 worth of Dragoma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragoma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dragoma Profile

Dragoma was first traded on June 10th, 2022. Dragoma’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,200,000 tokens. Dragoma’s official website is dragoma.io. Dragoma’s official message board is medium.com/@dragomafi5. Dragoma’s official Twitter account is @dragoma_dma and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragoma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragoma (DMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Dragoma has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragoma is 0.00032809 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragoma.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragoma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragoma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.