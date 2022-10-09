Dragon (DRAGON) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $95,962.56

Dragon (DRAGON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Dragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dragon has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Dragon has a market cap of $95,962.56 and approximately $27,231.00 worth of Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dragon Token Profile

Dragon was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dragon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Dragon’s official Twitter account is @dragonp2e and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon’s official website is www.bscdragon.org.

Buying and Selling Dragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon (DRAGON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon is 0.00095963 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bscdragon.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

