Dragon Verse Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (DRV)

Dragon Verse (DRV) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Dragon Verse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Verse has a market capitalization of $527.56 and approximately $12,739.00 worth of Dragon Verse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Verse has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Verse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dragon Verse Token Profile

Dragon Verse launched on December 10th, 2021. Dragon Verse’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,569,456 tokens. The official website for Dragon Verse is dragonverse.finance. Dragon Verse’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonverse. The Reddit community for Dragon Verse is https://reddit.com/r/dragon-verse. Dragon Verse’s official Twitter account is @dragonverse_oa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Verse

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Verse (DRV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragon Verse has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Verse is 0.00003587 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonverse.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Verse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Verse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Verse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Verse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Verse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.