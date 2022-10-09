Dragonairenfts (DEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,268.00

Dragonairenfts (DEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Dragonairenfts has a total market capitalization of $29,637.48 and approximately $18,268.00 worth of Dragonairenfts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonairenfts token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonairenfts has traded 62.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dragonairenfts Token Profile

Dragonairenfts’ launch date was July 20th, 2022. Dragonairenfts’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Dragonairenfts’ official Twitter account is @dragonairenfts. Dragonairenfts’ official website is dragonairenfts.co.

Dragonairenfts Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonairenfts (DEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragonairenfts has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragonairenfts is 0.00419586 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonairenfts.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonairenfts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonairenfts should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonairenfts using one of the exchanges listed above.

