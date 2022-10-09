DragonBnB.co (BNBDRAGON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3,785.04

DragonBnB.co (BNBDRAGON) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, DragonBnB.co has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One DragonBnB.co token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonBnB.co has a total market cap of $3,785.04 and $21,120.00 worth of DragonBnB.co was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DragonBnB.co Token Profile

DragonBnB.co’s genesis date was April 29th, 2022. DragonBnB.co’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,500,230 tokens. DragonBnB.co’s official message board is t.me/dragonbnb_official. DragonBnB.co’s official Twitter account is @@dragonbnb. DragonBnB.co’s official website is www.dragonbnb.co.

Buying and Selling DragonBnB.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonBnB.co (BNBDRAGON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DragonBnB.co has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DragonBnB.co is 0.00072455 USD and is up 9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,835.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dragonbnb.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonBnB.co directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonBnB.co should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonBnB.co using one of the exchanges listed above.

