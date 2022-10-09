DragonVein 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,864.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $18,153.27 and $4,864.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein was first traded on February 8th, 2018. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonVein (DVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DragonVein has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 605,026,614 in circulation. The last known price of DragonVein is 0.00003 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,374.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dragonvein.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

