DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $18,153.27 and approximately $4,864.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonVein (DVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DragonVein has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 605,026,614 in circulation. The last known price of DragonVein is 0.00003 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,374.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dragonvein.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars.

