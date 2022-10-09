Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 65,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 31,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

