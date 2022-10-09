DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.70.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

