Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)

Duet Protocol (DUET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Duet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61,744.99 and $8,975.00 worth of Duet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duet Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Duet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Duet Protocol Token Profile

Duet Protocol launched on June 14th, 2021. Duet Protocol’s total supply is 420,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,903,708 tokens. Duet Protocol’s official message board is duetprotocol.medium.com. Duet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @duetprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Duet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/duetprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Duet Protocol’s official website is www.duet.finance.

Duet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duet Protocol (DUET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Duet Protocol has a current supply of 420,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duet Protocol is 0.00556575 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.duet.finance/.”

