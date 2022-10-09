DumpBuster Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41,111.73 (GTFO)

DumpBuster (GTFO) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. DumpBuster has a total market cap of $41,111.73 and $44,161.00 worth of DumpBuster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DumpBuster token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DumpBuster has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DumpBuster alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DumpBuster

DumpBuster launched on November 17th, 2021. DumpBuster’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,409,163,058 tokens. DumpBuster’s official website is dumpbuster.org. DumpBuster’s official Twitter account is @dump_buster and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DumpBuster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DumpBuster (GTFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DumpBuster has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DumpBuster is 0.00000113 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,333.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://DumpBuster.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DumpBuster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DumpBuster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DumpBuster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DumpBuster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DumpBuster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.