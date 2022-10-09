Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -205.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

