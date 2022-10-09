Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,232 ($14.89).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 744.50 ($9.00) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 766.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.70.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

In related news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

About Dunelm Group

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.