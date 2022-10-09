Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 260 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

VLO stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

