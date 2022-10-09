Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,709 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 880.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.42 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

