Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 791 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

