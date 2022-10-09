Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $77.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

