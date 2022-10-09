Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 157,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 320,225 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

