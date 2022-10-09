Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

