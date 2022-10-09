Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $163.03.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

