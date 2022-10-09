Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 160,749.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 303,817 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.