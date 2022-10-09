Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Down 3.0 %

Brunswick stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

