Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 5.4 %

Autodesk stock opened at $194.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

